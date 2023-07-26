Two Aussies reach US Junior matchplay

26 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

Two Australians have reached the matchplay phase of the US Junior Amateur in South Carolina.

Queenslander Harry Takis and Western Australian Joseph Buttress progressed after two rounds of strokeplay today.

Takis shot rounds of 69-71 to finish tied-14th in the strokeplay section at 3-under par, while Buttress was tied 19th after shooting 70-71.

Big American Tommy Morris, who stands 205cm tall, won the medal honours at 8-under par.

There will be a playoff for the last few spots in the top 64 tomorrow morning before the first round of matchplay begins.

Takis, 17, is a five-time winner last year including the Singapore junior championship and the Gary Player Classic. The Virginia Golf Club member plays Chase Nevins from VA in the round of 64

Buttress, 17, from the West Australian Golf Club, was recently one of two players awarded the Cameron Smith Scholarship, He plays Californian Cush Arora tomorrow.