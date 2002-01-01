Golf Course ID: 22310, 18 hole

Tumut Golf Club is a fully-watered 18 hole, par 71, 5675 metre grass greens golf course. Although not a long course, the mixture of tight fairways, elevated greens and small, tricky greens provides a challenge for most golfers.

The club is located in the and only 25 minutes off Hume Highway, about halfway between Sydney and Melbourne.

Apart from being a premier golf club in the South West District, Tumut Golf Club also acts as a social hub for the area. It is home to a number of sporting, social and community groups and boasts a as well, which can be played after the golfing field has gone through the front nine.

Tumut Golf Club offers a friendly clubhouse with dining, gaming and bar facilities. A qualified PGA Professional manages the Pro shop. Motorised carts and golf clubs are available for hire through the pro shop. There are also plenty of places to stay in Tumut, from campgrounds to a luxurious lodge.

Join the or just come out for a social game – The country golf course is open seven days a week and welcomes visitors.