Trailblazing girls triumph in Ballarat

26 Mar 2025

For the first time in Ballarat junior pennant history, an all -girls team has taken out the final, with non-club team MyGolf Girls Squad clinching the title over Ballarat Golf Club in Sunday's final.

The MyGolf Girls Squad team came about at the beginning of the season when Ballarat District Golf realised many of the girls would miss out on playing for their home clubs due to numbers issues.

The decision was made to create an extra team to ensure the girls would be able to compete.

It was many of the girls' first season of pennant and was a huge step forward in their development having all been past and present Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Scholars where their love for the sport began.

"Most of them weren't golfers when they started, so that just talks to the success of the program," said Ballarat region PGA Professional Andrew Cartledge.

"It's really bonding them together. They meet up weekly and they’ve got the teamwork thing going on and yeah, now they're pennant champions, so it's a really great thing."

The captain of the MyGolf Girls Squad team, Pearl Goodwin, was awarded the most valuable player of the season award, and she also managed to roll in the winning putt to secure her team the flag in the final.

Junior girls’ golf is flying across the Ballarat region, with Bacchus Marsh West Golf Club also having four girls playing in its team across the season.

"Even though these girls undertake their AGF scholarships through their home clubs, they still came together regularly throughout the season to train as a team," said Cartledge.

"Everyone in Ballarat is very excited from a growth perspective, and the fact that it's been dominated by, I suppose, young boys for such a period of time and now girls’ golf is on the upswing."