Golf tour operator wins national award

18 Mar 2024 | Industry news |

Golf tour operator Air Adventure has won the coveted gold award at the esteemed Qantas Australian Tourism Awards for Best Tour And Transport Operator.

While the recognition highlights Air Adventure's excellence, it also highlights the thriving golf tourism market in Australia, particularly in Tasmania.

This win not only signifies Air Adventure's dedication to delivering exceptional golf experiences but also underscores the growth and demand within Australia's golf tourism industry.

Air Adventure flies golfers to King Island and mainland Tasmania out of Melbourne.

At the heart of this success story are Tasmania's remarkable golf courses, including Barnbougle Dunes, Lost Farm, Cape Wickham, and Ocean Dunes.

Nestled along Tasmania's stunning coastal landscapes, these world-class courses have earned international acclaim and serve as magnets for golf enthusiasts worldwide.

Jon Perrett, General Manager of Air Adventure, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “We are honoured to receive the Gold award, which is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and our partners in Tasmania's golf tourism sector. This achievement not only validates our commitment to excellence but also highlights Tasmania's emergence as a premier golfing destination."

John Dyer, Managing Director of Air Adventure, emphasized the significance of Tasmania's golf tourism market, saying, "Tasmania's breathtaking courses and unparalleled landscapes have propelled the region onto the global golfing map. Our win at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards underscores the growing demand for luxury golf experiences in Tasmania and reflects the market's strength and potential."

Indeed, the success of Air Adventure and other stakeholders in Tasmania's golf tourism sector reflects a broader trend of growth and expansion within Australia's tourism industry. As more travellers seek unique and immersive experiences, Tasmania's world-class golf courses continue to attract attention and drive tourism revenue.