Tough Conditions Prevail at Mount Osmond

14 Mar 2023 | Amateur golf |

Unseasonable weather – couple of showers, wind and cold combined with a demanding course saw many in the field of 57 men and women struggle at Mt Osmond for Round 3 of the SASOOM on Monday 7 March. Mt Osmond’s superb scenery was only slightly spoiled by the dodgy weather but the course was in great condition with the visitors getting to see the remodelled 11th hole. Mt Osmond’s excellent fairways are kikuyu appropriate to the hills course and wet winters but can be a challenge for players who only see “kike” once a year and wind and lots of trees are not a good combination and a lot of the scores reflected a tough challenge. Senior Women A win for the consistent Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella)(84) from Mi Park (North Adelaide) (86) with Irene Harms representing the home club a further shot back. In the Nett, Irene came out on top with an excellent 67 (the day’s best Nett score) from Mi (70), Amanda and Jennifer Nobbs (also The Vines) tied for third (73’s). Super Senior Women A big win for Angela Masters (Blackwood) (84) by 14 shots from Briony Williams (Mt Osmond) – scores in this group very much reinforcing the tough day. Briony did, however take the Nett (75) from Angela (77). Senior Men Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) taking his first win for a while (80) on a countback from local Fanis Katsarelias with another home player, Ashley Norton (81) tied with the Links Lady Bay's, Nigel Turner. Mt Osmond benefit in the Nett – Fanis and Ashley (73’s) by one over Chris Rudd with Naracoorte’s Roger Pridmore, having a good season with 75. Super Senior Men Impossible to get the smile off Mt Osmond’s Andy Curran as he shot the day’s best score of 78 (Nett 69) to win both the Gross and the Nett – a great round. Craig Morrison who only plays occasionally, confirmed his form from last year’s State Senior Championship coming runner up to Andy in both Gross and Nett (79/72). Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) had to feature somewhere with third in the Gross and Geoff Powell (Grange)(75) was very pleased with his third in the Nett. Mt Osmond’s Manager Damian Wrigley newly arrived from South Africa with a plus handicap, presided over the presentations which included an excellent meal of Beef Sirloin with Broccoli and Potatoes as detailed in our own special event menu!

