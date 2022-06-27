Totally tee-rific Tambo!

27 Jun 2022 | Outback Queensland Masters |

The Outback Queensland Masters has teed off in Tambo on its second location for the 2022 event.

“This is an event for everyone, it doesn’t matter if you are haven’t played before, or only hit golf balls at the driving range or putt-putt, everyone is welcome to join us for this amazing fun experience,” said Luke Bates, Queensland and Northern Territory Manager, Golf Australia. “This is Australia’s most remote golf tournament and our longest journey ever of 2,035 kilometres through Outback Queensland, joined by our largest number of players and spectators yet attracting visitors from all over Australia.”

“Many of the players are vying for the Million Dollar Hole-In-One challenge at the end of this six-location event where they’ve competed in Roma and Tambo, and now onto Barcaldine, Winton, Mount Isa and culminating in Birdsville in July.

“Congratulations to the Tambo winners, Women’s Chris Fredericks of Wynnum Golf Club, and the Men’s, Neil Maclauchlan of Borneo Barracks Golf Club, who each received the coveted orange jacket at the awards ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Tambo Golf Club.

More than thirty enthusiastic golfing enthusiasts aged from five to fourteen years participated in the free Junior Clinics Program with PGA professional from Brisbane, Darren Weatherall.

“The Outback Queensland Masters legacy is to give youth in Outback Queensland an opportunity to either try golf for the first time or fine-tune their skills,” explained Darren Weatherall, PGA Pro on tour.

Luke Bates added, “The event is presented by Golf Australia, and we would especially like to thank our strategic partner Tourism and Events Queensland and Birdie Spirit Partner PGA of Australia.

“Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embraced the masters has been integral to this success, and the Tambo Golf Club has been no exception this weekend. Thank you, Tambo!

We can’t stage this event without assistance from local government, including the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council, Maranoa Regional Council, Barcaldine Regional Council, Winton Shire Council, Mount Isa City Council and Diamantina Shire Council,” Bates said.

The Outback Queensland Masters is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.