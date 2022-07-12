Top seniors head to Tasmania

12 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

Launceston Golf Club in Tasmania is preparing to welcome the nation’s top senior golfers from October 19-21. The Australian Senior Amateur is the pinnacle event for senior golfers in Australia and returns in 2022 with the men’s and the women’s events being played at the same time, on the same course, for their own titles. Golf Australia’s general manager of events & operations, Therese Magdulski said: “This joint format has been so successful for so many of our major events.

“It is great to be able replicate this format for our senior golfers, and showcase men and women concurrently."

It will also be the first time the minimum age for women is 50, having previously been 55. “After a two-year break due to Covid, it will be wonderful to see Australia’s best senior golfers return for their national championship, and we look forward to welcoming some new faces,” Magdulski said. The Championships will comprise of 54-holes stroke play for both men and women. “We have held several wonderful national championships at Launceston and it will be great to return”, Magdulski said. The Launceston Golf Club is Tasmania’s oldest 18-hole golf course, and was the only one in the State until 1921. “We are delighted to provide a course that can be enjoyed by all,” said Launceston Golf Club President Tony Wilks. “I hope all competitors enjoy the challenges our course offers.” Entries are now open, with a handicap limit of 8.0 for Men and 16.0 for women .

