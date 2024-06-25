25 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Top juniors head to Nudgee

by Golf Australia

Sarah Hammett image
Sarah Hammett is one of the leading contenders at the Queensland Junior Amateur

Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane is hosting the Queensland Junior Amateur starting today.

Local Sarah Hammett, returning from the Toyota World Cup Junior event in Japan where she was the top-ranked Australian, is one of the stars of the 156-player field.

Josiah Edwards from Gosnells in WA is another player expected to be a contender in the boys' section.

The tournament is 72 holes of strokeplay, finishing on Friday.

Live scoring

