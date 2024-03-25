25 Mar 2024 | All Abilities |
Top blind golfers at Rosebud
by Golf Australia
Two of the biggest events on the Blind Golf Australia calendar have been completed at Rosebud Country Club in Victoria, with Jeff Ellis and Glenn Niciejewski taking home the major prizes.
Ellis, an RCC member, took out the Blind Golf Australia Masters while Niciejewski, from Queensland, won the Blind Golf Victoria Rosebud Championship.
Coordinator Godwin Scerri, from Rosebud CC, was awarded life membership of BGV in recognition of the work he has done to support the competitions being played at Rosebud over three decades.
BGV has been hosting national events at Rosebud for 30 years and the club is proud of its association with blind golf.
If you are vision-impaired, golf offers great opportunities for an involvement in sport.
Members of Blind Golf can receive:
A GA handicap
Great domestic and international pathways
Multiple vision categories for players who are blind or have low vision
For further information go to www.blindgolf.com.au
Results
ISPS Handa Blind Golf Australia Masters Champion – Jeff Ellis
Runner-up – Stephen Mitchell
B1 winner – Doug Sloan
B1 runner-up – Glenn Niciejewski
B2 winner – Peter Robinson
B2 runner-up – James Aitken
B3 winner – Andrew Patterson
B3 runner-up – Jamie Hain
B4 winner – Steve Art
Blind Golf Vic/Rosebud Country Club Championship
Overall winner – Glenn Niciejewski
Runner-up – Stephen Mitchell
B1 winner – Doug Sloan
B1 runner-up – David Blyth
B2 Winner – Mark Enthal
B2 runner-up – James Aitken
B3 winner – Andrew Patterson
B3 runner-up – Jamie Hain
B4 winner – Steve Art
