Top blind golfers at Rosebud

Two of the biggest events on the Blind Golf Australia calendar have been completed at Rosebud Country Club in Victoria, with Jeff Ellis and Glenn Niciejewski taking home the major prizes.

Ellis, an RCC member, took out the Blind Golf Australia Masters while Niciejewski, from Queensland, won the Blind Golf Victoria Rosebud Championship.

Coordinator Godwin Scerri, from Rosebud CC, was awarded life membership of BGV in recognition of the work he has done to support the competitions being played at Rosebud over three decades.

BGV has been hosting national events at Rosebud for 30 years and the club is proud of its association with blind golf.

If you are vision-impaired, golf offers great opportunities for an involvement in sport.

Members of Blind Golf can receive:

A GA handicap

Great domestic and international pathways

Multiple vision categories for players who are blind or have low vision

Results

ISPS Handa Blind Golf Australia Masters Champion – Jeff Ellis

Runner-up – Stephen Mitchell

B1 winner – Doug Sloan

B1 runner-up – Glenn Niciejewski

B2 winner – Peter Robinson

B2 runner-up – James Aitken

B3 winner – Andrew Patterson

B3 runner-up – Jamie Hain

B4 winner – Steve Art

Blind Golf Vic/Rosebud Country Club Championship

Overall winner – Glenn Niciejewski

Runner-up – Stephen Mitchell

B1 winner – Doug Sloan

B1 runner-up – David Blyth

B2 Winner – Mark Enthal

B2 runner-up – James Aitken

B3 winner – Andrew Patterson

B3 runner-up – Jamie Hain

B4 winner – Steve Art