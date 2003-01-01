Golf Course ID: 31118, 36 hole
Tocumwal Golf Club
Public course
Golf course
Tocumwal Golf Club is a 36 hole championship golf course, home of the annual Australian Southern Regional Trainee Championships. This immaculately presented course boasts the regions finest greens and playing surfaces. With more sunny days than Australia's famous Gold Coast Region, these courses are playable all year round and present a challenge for experienced and novice golfers alike. Located on the mighty Murray River, Tocumwal is the centre to the river attractions. There's State Forests, National Parks and many sporting and recreational activities right on the doorstep. Tocumwal is the perfect stepping off point for a Murray River experience.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
Barooga Road
Tocumwal NSW 2714