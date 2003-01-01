Banner

Golf Course ID: 31118, 36 hole

Tocumwal Golf Club

Public course
Golf course

Tocumwal Golf Club is a 36 hole championship golf course, home of the annual Australian Southern Regional Trainee Championships. This immaculately presented course boasts the regions finest greens and playing surfaces. With more sunny days than Australia's famous Gold Coast Region, these courses are playable all year round and present a challenge for experienced and novice golfers alike. Located on the mighty Murray River, Tocumwal is the centre to the river attractions. There's State Forests, National Parks and many sporting and recreational activities right on the doorstep. Tocumwal is the perfect stepping off point for a Murray River experience.

Contact Details

Barooga Road
Tocumwal NSW 2714

03 5874 9111
03 5874 9172
https://www.clubtocumwal.com/
