Golf Course ID: 31118, 36 hole

Tocumwal Golf Club is a 36 hole championship golf course, home of the annual Australian Southern Regional Trainee Championships. This immaculately presented course boasts the regions finest greens and playing surfaces. With more sunny days than Australia's famous Gold Coast Region, these courses are playable all year round and present a challenge for experienced and novice golfers alike. Located on the mighty Murray River, Tocumwal is the centre to the river attractions. There's State Forests, National Parks and many sporting and recreational activities right on the doorstep. Tocumwal is the perfect stepping off point for a Murray River experience.