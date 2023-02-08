To the scholarship recipients of 2023

08 Feb 2023 | Women and girls |

Last week girls around the country began their Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Scholarship experience on the march to our goal of 1000 scholarship holders in 2023.

This scholarship experience comprises of:

Full membership of the clubs’ facilities for one year

24-weeks of professional group tuition

AGF branded uniform

Opportunity to meet other like-minded girl golfers and form friendships for life

Such an opportunity for girls would not exist without the support of its many generous benefactors and the golf industry.

Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, Bonnie Boezeman AO who founded the program is excited for the year ahead and offers these words of encouragement and gratitude …

To our 2023 scholarship recipients …

“This will be an amazing year for all of you scholars. A year of fun, meeting new friends, learning about golf, and playing on your beautiful golf course. So, enjoy every minute, the year goes by quickly!”

To our 2023 scholarship clubs and deliverers …

“Enjoy having young, eager junior girls be part of your female membership. It is a wonderful opportunity for the club and the professional teachers to see them develop before your eyes and encourage them to play for life.”

To our supporters …

“Our sincere thank you, you are making many dreams come true and are helping to change the landscape of golf for women and girls.”

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. Find a local scholarship program near you.Visit for further information.

Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Programme in 2022, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.