Titles for Pollard, Tennent at Macau Masters

30 Sep 2024 | All Abilities |

Australians Cameron Pollard and Natascha Tennent have won titles at the Macau Masters golf in China.

The event for golfers with intellectual disability resumed last week after missing several years because of the pandemic.

Pollard, 25, a prolific All Abilities winner from Coffs Harbour, won the overall title by seven shots with scores of 78-76.

It was his third appearance at the Macau Masters.

Brisbane teenager Tennent, who won a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023, was the No.1 female golfer in the Challenger division.

PGA Professional Brendan Barnes took a team of five to the masters and Team Australia Golf School under PGA Professional Lee Harrington took three.

Pollard also was a guest speaker at the inclusion conference which runs alongside the golf tournament, relating how much the sport meant to him and how it had helped him manage his disability.