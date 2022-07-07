Tickets on sale for golf's groundbreaking business event

07 Jul 2022 | Industry news |

Tickets are now on sale for Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022, to be held at CENTREPIECE at Melbourne Park in October, a landmark event for the sport and Australia’s most influential golf business event. The event is scheduled for 12-13 October 2022, and will attract more than 550 attendees from across the Australian golf industry and beyond. “We’re very excited to release the first batch of tickets to attend Australia’s most influential golf business event,” said Gavin Kirkman, Chief Executive Officer of the PGA of Australia. “The early-bird tickets will be the best-priced tickets available. At only $789, (ex GST and booking fees), they represent great value to attend our two-day industry-wide education and networking event.” The sale of early-bird tickets coincides with the announcement of the first group of speakers. Golf Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland said: “It's essential we bring the most up-to-date and relevant topics to the stage, both from Australia and around the world. Initially, via the content survey, we sought the views of the wider golf business community to help shape the content themes; and that feedback has been instrumental in building the program.” The content survey attracted 166 completed responses. After consideration of the feedback, four main content themes for Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022 have been developed: 1. Golf Participation – product development, inclusion, women, girls, and equal opportunity 2. Digital & Technology – systems, business intelligence and innovation 3. Customer – experience, loyalty, service, and engagement 4. Marketing – strategy, communication, implementation, and success PGA Members will enjoy exclusive access to PGA-related coaching and game development content – development programs, training programs, sports psychology and technology. The first group of acclaimed speakers includes Rick Sessinghaus, Monique Richardson, and Jay Karen. Rick Sessinghaus is a performance coach of high-performance golfers, executives and teams. Based in California, he has been working with Collin Morikawa, winner of the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship, since he was eight years old. Rick’s background as a professional athlete and successful entrepreneur has given him a unique understanding of all the factors that contribute to performance, productivity and motivation. Monique Richardson is an international expert in customer service. Her obsession is to transform customer service outcomes through a service leadership-driven approach. Based in Melbourne, Monique works with her clients to create customer-centred cultures, and capture commercial returns by focusing on both the customer and employee experience. Jay Karen has been the Chief Executive Officer of National Golf Course Owners Association (USA) since 2015. He leads the golf industry’s trade association and initiatives to support the success of the golf course business, the largest segment of an $84 billion-plus industry in the United States. In his role at NGCOA, he has chaired the board of the American Golf Industry Coalition, and served on the Golf USA Tee Time Coalition board, a joint initiative with the PGA of America, and the advisory board of the World Golf Hall of Fame. As part of the content survey, a free ticket to Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022 was up for grabs for a lucky respondent. Russell Mitchell, Marketing Manager, Ocean Dunes Golf Course, King Island, is the winner. “I’d like to thank all 166 respondents to survey for providing such valuable input, and a big congratulations to Russell,” added Sutherland. If you are part of the golf industry, then Golf Business Forum \ PGA Expo 2022 is your destination to meet other golf business professionals, expand your knowledge, be inspired by new ways of thinking, and develop the tools for improving your golf business performance. Learn more and buy early-bird tickets via: