Tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit on sale now

01 Feb 2024 | Industry news |

Promising to be the Asia-Pacific region’s premier event welcoming the entire golf industry, tickets for the 2024 Golf Summit are on sale now.

Held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 16-17, the Golf Summit will bring together all segments of the golf industry to hear from global golf leaders, share and learn, as well as experiencing the latest and greatest in the game.

Powered by the collaboration between Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, this event will allow for deeper understanding of how the two organisations are working together for the betterment of the game, and what this unified direction under the Australian Golf Strategy looks like for the future.

Golf clubs and facilities, PGA Professionals, government officials, organisations, tourism operators, suppliers, media and manufacturers will all be in attendance for two days of coming together through the commonality of the great game of golf.

A social event on the Wednesday night will offer more chances to network, connect and share, with delegates, industry leaders and partners attending in a relaxed atmosphere.

Attendees will come together with fellow golf business professionals from across the wide and varied industry, with shared learning experiences and conversations helping them to return to their respective workplaces better equipped to thrive in the ever-changing and growing Australian golf market.

More than 3.2 million Australians played some form of golf in the last year, so maintaining that momentum is highly important, not only for the organisations that run the game like Golf Australia, but for every member of the industry. Including embracing the message that ‘All golf is golf’.

The Golf Summit will provide the tools and opportunities for those in the industry to achieve on-going success for their business, clients, members, staff, customers and more, making it an event not to be missed.

“Golf is big and getting bigger, meaning the 2024 Golf Summit couldn’t come at a better time for our industry to understand the game’s growth and best equip it at every level to move forward with the same momentum,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.

“Previous industry events have proven highly valuable at every level of the industry, and I implore any and every golf industry professional to join us in Melbourne this October for a chance to come together as a whole and reap the benefits of what is on offer.”