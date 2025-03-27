Ticket to Wellbeing tees off with golf clubs

27 Mar 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Participation | Industry News |

Since launching on 10 December 2024 over 3,500 older Tasmanians have received Ticket to Wellbeing vouchers to be used towards the cost of their sport or active recreation membership.

Ticket to Wellbeing is a Tasmanian Government initiative designed to reduce the cost of sport and active recreation membership and/or registration for eligible older people.

The initiative provides two $100 vouchers towards the cost of sport and active recreation membership and/or registration for older people aged 65 and older who are listed on a Services Australia Health Care or Pensioner Concession Card.

There are currently 38 golf clubs signed up to the program from Dover to Wynyard with over 1,100 vouchers being redeemed by golf clubs which is currently the most popular sport for vouchers to be used at.

“The response of our Tasmanian Golf Clubs and the wider community to this excellent Tasmanian Government initiative has been outstanding,” said Golf Australia’s State Manager and Head of Clubs & Facilities - VIC/TAS, Rohan O’Neill.

“Golf provides a huge number of benefits. It’s fun, social and provides great accessibility options for older Tasmanian’s to remain active and connected within their community.

“We encourage all Tasmanian Golf Clubs to register as an Activity provider in support of Ticket to Wellbeing.”

The key objective of Ticket to Wellbeing is to increase the number of older Tasmanians participating in sport and active recreation.

The program runs on a financial year. Vouchers must be given to an Approved Activity Provider to redeem by 6 June 2025.

To register as an activity provider, clubs can visit the Ticket to Wellbeing website

And then click on Activity provider information and ‘become an activity provider’

If any clubs have any questions, they can call Active Tasmania on 1800 252 476 or email at