Three Open Championship spots on the line in Melbourne

29 Nov 2022 | Professional golf |

The Stonehaven Cup is not the only reward on offer this week with confirmation that the leading three players not otherwise exempt at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will earn a spot at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

Dimi Papadatos, Matthew Griffin and Kiwi Ben Campbell played their way into The 150th Open at St Andrews by virtue of their finish at the Vic Open earlier this year, the Open Qualifying Series reverting back to the Australian Open for the first time since it was last held in 2019.

It was there that Matt Jones, Aaron Pike and Japan’s Takumi Kanaya earned spots that they were able to take up at the 2021 Open at Royal St George’s.

The return of the Australian Open to Victoria and Kingston Heath golf clubs in Melbourne is a fitting way for Australia’s national championship to re-establish a direct connection to golf’s oldest and most treasured major championship.

With defending champion Cameron Smith leading the charge and the historical significance of Peter Thomson winning a third consecutive Open at Hoylake in 1956, this week presents the ideal opportunity to bolster the Aussie presence in the field.

The leading three players, not already exempt as of closing date, who make the cut at the ISPS HANDA Australian Open will earn places in The Open from July 20-23, 2023.

In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing November 28 will be awarded a place in The Open.

The full list of exemptions for the 151st Open will be announced in February 2023.