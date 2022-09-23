Three new winners crowned at Gary Player Classic

23 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

By Dylan Grandell

Dujuan Snyman (Sanctuary Cove), Harry Takis (Virginia) and Andrew Park (Southport) are this year's winners from their respective age brackets at the Gary Player Classic at Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane.

After no play on Thursday due to rain, the tournament was reduced to 54 holes with a great finish across all age groups.

Snyman led from start to finish in the under 15s with his first round of two-under par 68 setting the tone for the week.

A second round 72 and a final round 74 meant Snyman finished four-over par, three clear of his nearest rival.

The win adds to an impressive year for Snyman which includes wins at the South Australian Junior Masters and more recently the Queensland Junior Amateur.

Harrison Gomez was outright second on seven-over par which included a fine even par 70 today.

The 16-17 years age group was a hotly contested battle with Harry Takis holding on for a two-shot victory.

A blistering 66 on day one saw Takis shoot to the lead, before he held his nerve in the final two rounds with an even par 70 and a four-over par 74 today.

The win was a satisfying one for Takis after injury plagued his 2021 season.

"I missed last year due to injury so it's great to be able to play this year and to get the win," Takis said.

Campbell Kerr finished in outright second after his scores of 69, 68 and 75 meant he fell just short of victory.

In the 18-20 years, Andrew Park turned a two-shot deficit into a one shot victory with a thrilling birdie on the final hole to secure the win.

Park trailed Manato Nakatini by two shots with three holes to play but an unfortunate double bogey on 16 for Nakatini meant the contest was wide open.

A clutch birdie on 18 would be enough to secure the victory for Park with his final round 70 rounding out a consistent week including rounds of 69 and 72.