Three months to go in Visionary of the Year search

15 Jun 2022 | Women and girls |

If you were to recieve a $10,000 voucher to spend on the latest – what would you spend it on?

Visionary of the Year, which celebrates and rewards those doings terrific work to achieve gender equality in golf and inspires others to follow, is making answering that question a reality.

There are three months left to nominate a person or people in golf who are doing brilliant work to get more women and girls playing the great game of golf, so get your nominations in now!

Last year’s winners, Lynley Eadie and Kim Morris from Shepparton Golf Club, chose to use their Callaway shopping-spree to support more women at their club getting into golf, and you could do the same.

“It still feels like a dream,” Eadie said. “The moment and told us we had won $10,000!

“With so many beginners coming through our programs, we have been able to purchase sets of women’s Callaway clubs which can be borrowed upon beginners starting to play on-course.

“This gives women time to make a decision whether golf is a sport they want to invest further in – which we are finding most of them do! But in the meantime, we are not seeing beginners trying to learn with their husbands clubs or old sets from the 1950’s!

“We have also purchased a series of 7-irons and putters to support our clinics, and both Kim and I treated ourselves with an Epic Driver each – Kim’s seems to work better that mine!”

Shepparton Golf Club have also gone from strength to strength since their Visionary of the Year win last November.

“Over Summer we had on average 2 new members joining the club each week and we currently have over 50 women in our program – spanning from clinics to our mentoring program,” Eadie said.

“Being part of Visionary of the Year has enhanced our program greatly. Everyone at the club and around the community knows about our offerings, and pleasingly Shepparton Golf Club is known as the place for women to come to.

“It feels like the PR continues and continues – we are now off to the Vic Sport Awards tonight as our story has become well known within the greater sports industry too."

Want to have the chance to win $10,000 worth of products from the latest along with other great prizes such as a $500 online voucher from ?

Get your nomination in for Visionary of the Year 2022 now!

Nominations can highlight a variety of ways to engage women and girls in the game, from culture and leadership, grassroots participation, marketing and positioning and high performance and coaching, and everyone is invited to submit their entries.

Visit to nominate, learn more about Visionary of the Year and read existing case studies.