Three Australians through to the weekend at US Open

15 Jun 2024 | Professional golf | Tournaments | Golf Australia |

As predicted by many, Pinehurst No.2 played tougher during the second round of the US Open, where three Australians are through to the weekend and ultra-impressive Swede Ludvig Åberg leads.

Seven shots back of the young European, Min Woo Lee and Adam Scott are the best place of the Aussie contingent, tied 27 th on 2-over, with Cameron Smith another shot further back at 3-over. Kiwi Ryan Fox also through to the weekend with on the number that fell at 5-over-par.

Sitting on the wrong side of that cutline was Jason Scrivener (6-over), Jason Day (8-over) and Cam Davis (9-over).

With Lee authoring one of the rounds of the day in the afternoon, for the second straight day it was the par-4 eighth hole that stalled the Australian challenge late in the day. Lee arriving at the 494 yard hole 2-under for the day and perhaps already thinking about signing for just the ninth bogey-free round recorded at a US Open held at Pinehurst No.2 having started from the 10 th tee.

His second shot bouncing long and left, with the West Australian unable to get up-and-down to drop his first shot in a 1-under round powered by impressive driving and putting where Lee made birdies at the third and 14 th by rolling in mid-range putts.

Scott also made bogey at the eighth for his fourth dropped shot on the front nine Friday after no doubt enjoying his Thursday night following his final hole birdie to be well placed at even par.

That same fighting spirit arrived on the back nine during the second round, when the Queenslander made consecutive birdies at 10 and 11, before another came Scott’s way at the 14 th against bogey the next to sign for a 2-over 72, the same score as Smith who shares 37 th .

Unlike the up-and-down days of the Lee and Scott, the 2022 Open Champion played the steady golf US Opens are known for, with Smith failing to register a birdie and his 16 pars only interrupted by bogeys at second and 12 th .

It was a rollercoaster start to the second round for Fox, who made four bogeys, one birdie and one par in his opening six holes, with the lone New Zealander in the field mixing birdies at 10 and 13 with six pars and a bogey on the back nine to earn his place on the weekend.

For the second straight day, Scrivener made his lone birdie at the par-5 10 th in a two-over 72 to miss making his third major cut by a shot, with practice round partner Day’s hopes of the weekend coming unravelled across a four hole stretch starting at the fifth that included three bogeys and a double.

Managing a wry smile and arms raised celebration with caddie Andrew Tschudin when finally making his first birdie of the tournament after 28 holes, Davis produced another four holes later before closing a frustrating week with birdie at the 18 th .

The US Open is live on .

Australasian Scores T27 Min Woo Lee +2 T27 Adam Scott +2 T37 Cam Smith +3 T57 Ryan Fox+5 MC Jason Scrivener +6 MC Jason Day +8 MC Cam Davis +9