This Girl Can at Royal Park

As part of This Girl Can week, Royal Park Golf Course in Melbourne's north is encouraging more women to play more golf by hosting a morning tea followed by fun-filled round this Saturday (November 16).

This Girl Can week is all about celebrating and supporting women to get active in ways that suit them, featuring a range of physical activity events designed to welcome beginners and those curious to try something new.

This is the first time Royal Park will be making its booking sheets women-only, allowing women of all abilities and golf experience to come together to get out on the course.

In partnership with YMCA Open Doors, a foundation that helps people experiencing disadvantage by subsiding access to our programs and services, 50 percent of all ticket sales will be donated to the foundation.

On the day, the golf on offer caters for all levels, with regular nine-hole bookings, shortened five-hole rounds, and even free beginner clinics.

Registration for any of the golf activities also includes complimentary morning tea and refreshments, and free equipment hire.

