Third title for Komulainen at Gary Player Classic

22 Sep 2023 | Amateur golf |

The Gary Player Classic had a familiar name amongst its list of winners when it wrapped up today at Pacific Golf Club in Brisbane.

After three days of near-perfect weather, players were faced with 40km/h winds on the final day to add to the already challenging course.

But it didn’t stop Kai Komulainen, from Emerald Lakes Golf Club on the Gold Coast, from winning his third Gary Player Classic age group title. This time it was the 16-17 years category where he had to work hard to edge out Wesley Hinton (Keperra Country) by one shot at eight-under.

“Not every day are you privileged to win an event three times so I’m super happy with that," Komulainen said.

This tournament is always a popular one on the junior boys calendar and sees players split into three age categories; 15 & under, 16-17, and 18-20.

Harrison Gomez (RACV Royal Pines) finished at three-over par to win the 15 & under division, three shots clear of runner-up Chase Oberle (The Brisbane Golf Club).

New Queensland Amateur champion Billy Dowling (Surfers Paradise) continued his incredible run of form, adding this week's title to his astonishing junior amateur resume.

Dowling, who shot golf's magic number 59 at his home course earlier this year, dominated the 18-20 category, finishing at 12-under, 11 shots clear of runner-up Max Moring (Sandhurst).

“I've been playing solid golf, which has been nice, but I was made to work for my score today in the wind," Dowling said.

