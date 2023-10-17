There’s more to learning golf through the Australian Golf Foundation’s Girls Scholarship program

17 Oct 2023 | Australian Golf Foundation |

It seems golf in Australia is heading in the right direction with 13-year-old Jemma Robertson being surrounded by female role-models in golf.

Jemma is part of the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Junior Girls Golf Scholarship program at Wembley in Perth.

The program has not only helped improve her golf game, but more importantly connected her with other girls and women who have careers within the sport.

One of these women is Jemma’s coach, PGA Professional Claire Elvidge.

Elvidge reflects on how things are shifting in the right direction for girls.

“It is brilliant to see the younger generation of girls being exposed to so many more role models now,” she said.

“And just as importantly, we are connecting girls with other girl golfers.

“This is key to not only retain girls in golf, but makes it known there are career options for them within the sport.”

Through the scholarship program, girls like Jemma enjoy 24-weeks of professional tuition and club membership for one year.

In addition, the alumni of girls are invited to activities to further inspire their involvement in golf.

This includes the recent Women in Golf Careers Showcase which was presented at Wembley.

Hosted by Golf Australia, the event featured a panel of women representing diverse career streams within the industry. This platform enabled panelists to share their experience, and for attendees to understand what a path to a career in golf can look like.

For Jemma, this was an eye-opening event.

“The AGF scholarship has shown me just what a great game golf is, there are many avenues for a future career in the game ... what a beautiful office to work in every day,” she said.

Another exciting opportunity Jemma is looking forward to as part of her scholarship experience is an interclub event with neighboring Cottesloe Golf Club scholarship girls.

Elvidge said: “It has been great for my group of girls at Wembley to form friendships, now we are looking to expand and introduce them to more girls in the area to enjoy golf with.”

Interested in connecting with the scholarship program?

Applications for 2024 club funding is now open and close on October 28.

For more information on the program click

To apply for the 2024 program click

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game.

Find a local scholarship program near you. Visit australiangolffoundation.org.au for further information. Australian Golf Foundation is thrilled to partner with NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the AGF Scholarship Program in 2023, with significant further support provided by Golf Australia, Golf Victoria, Victorian Golf Foundation, Golf Queensland, Golf South Australia, Golf Tasmania, Golf Western Australia, Western Australian Golf Foundation, Golf Northern Territory, Golf Management Australia, WPGA Tour of Australasia and PGA of Australia, as well as a number of additional generous private benefactors.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.