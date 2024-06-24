Theo takes his talents to the world

24 Jun 2024 | Amateur golf |

Bunbury junior golfer Theo Reeves has his eyes on international glory as he prepares to tee up in the US Kids World Championship in North Carolina this August. The six-year-old Bunbury Golf Club member secured his place in the event after a third-place finish in the 6 & Under age group at both the US Kids Australian Masters in NSW and the US Kids Australian Challenge in Victoria. This came hot on the heels of Theo’s thrilling victory in the Australian Junior Age Division Golf Championship at Royal Pines GC on the Gold Coast, which also scored him invites into further international finals in California and Ireland in 2025. Not bad going for a lad who doesn’t turn seven until November… Having first swung a club at the age of three, 38-handicapper Theo has become a regular contender at GolfWA Crunch&Sip Junior Tour events, where he competes in the 9-hole Tiger Tees category. He has also enjoyed success at his home club, winning his category at the Bunbury Southwest Junior Open in both 2022 and ’23 and being named the club’s Junior of the Year for 2023. The chance to compete on US soil against the global golf stars of tomorrow is understandably occupying Theo’s thoughts as his trip draws nearer. “I’m very excited and feel like I am going to have lots of fun,” he told GolfWA. “I hope I meet lots of new friends and have lots of fun because that’s what golf’s all about.” As for his ultimate ambitions in the game? “I want to be a pro golfer like Min Woo Lee and Bryson DeChambeau,” he added. And while he still has a long way to go to achieve that aim, Theo’s first shot at a world title will take place at Midland Country Club. He’ll have parents Brooke and Sam, and brother Tate there to cheer him on, with his family members bursting with pride at all he’s achieved so far. Theo will compete in the US Kids World Championship at Midland Country Club on August 1-3.