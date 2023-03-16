The Western Australian Golf Club doing things differently

16 Mar 2023 | Industry news |

On what is a traditionally men’s competition day, The Western Australian Golf Club decided to do things differently on Wednesday 8 March in celebration of International Women’s Day by holding the inaugural Golf Managers Trophy. Golf Manager Nicole Martino came up with the concept and donated the trophy as an opportunity to introduce male members to the new male rating for the red course. A Par 70, 116 Slope rating and Scratch 67 course.

Martino highlighted the opportunity the re-rating of the tees presented to members of The Western Australian Golf Club.

“The challenge of playing the new course was embraced by all and it was fantastic to hear the resulting conversation centred around the adjusted handicaps that members had for the shorter course, with the average handicap difference between the blue course and red course being 4 strokes and the new challenge it presented.

“The introduction of the male rating for the red course signifies the start of a much bigger plan to introduce multi tee competitions and give members more variety on a course they know and love. It also gives us an opportunity to provide guidance to players based on ability and age, as to which course will best suit them best. The result hopefully being increased enjoyment of the game and improved pace of play.

“Being a woman golf manager I felt a responsibility to celebrate International Women’s Day in an inclusive way that brought both men and women members into the celebrations and I’m so grateful the Match Committee were in full support of the concept.”

Rob Hannan, member of The Western Australian Golf Club said “I enjoyed the different challenge and strategy necessary to play the red course and hope we get a chance to do it again.”

The sentiment was echoed by fellow member Ian Gompertz “Just a note to thank you so much for an awesome day playing the course so differently. So keen on seeing the choice for the future to play the course to a choice of tees and handicap to match.”

Golf WA CEO Gary Thomas said, “It’s fantastic to see another WA club adopting the non-gendered tee approach. The Western Australian Golf Club have been really innovative in their approach to introducing the new tee ratings and taken their members on the journey with them.”

“Not only does playing from forward tees or tees better suited to your ability make it more enjoyable for the older golfer, younger golfer, new golfer, or indeed any golfer that may have found playing off a longer course difficult, but it can help to speed up play and make the overall experience better for everyone. Additionally, it alleviates the potential perceived stigma attached to a gendered tee, which helps prolong the golfing lives of many.”

Member Craig Harbrow made The Western Australian Golf Club history during the first round played on the newly rated red tees, becoming the first ever male member to score a hole in one on the red course holing out on the Par 3, 5 th hole.