The Valley Golf

Golf Course ID: 31610, 18 hole

Boasting a challenging but easy walking 18 hole golf course, five day/night tennis courts and a swimming pool. Safety Beach Country Club welcomes the public and provides an ideal setting for a great day in the sun. BBQ’s bar and coffee shop make for a relaxing 19th hole. The Golf Course alone winds through the estate with 500 mature trees. With 26 beautiful lakes, a myriad of bird life, peaceful walking paths through an abundance of stunning palm trees and exquisite views of Arthurs Seat and Mt Martha, this magnificant golf course winds its way through the picturesque Safety Beach Country Club estate.