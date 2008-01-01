Golf Course ID: 61001, 9 hole
The Springs Club
Public course
Golf course
Armadale Public Golf Course is a nine hole facility with two tees per hole, which provide changing distances and angles for your second nine. It is surrounded by class-A reserve bushland, and has tree-lined fairways. There is a well stocked Pro Shop. Bookings are esential for weekends and public holidays.
Contact Details
629 Forrest Road
Forrestdale WA 6112