Golf Course ID: 61001, 9 hole

The Springs Club

Public course
Golf course

Armadale Public Golf Course is a nine hole facility with two tees per hole, which provide changing distances and angles for your second nine. It is surrounded by class-A reserve bushland, and has tree-lined fairways. There is a well stocked Pro Shop. Bookings are esential for weekends and public holidays.

Contact Details

629 Forrest Road
Forrestdale WA 6112

08 9498 2795
