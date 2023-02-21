The power of allies: Our 2022 Visionary of the Year

21 Feb 2023 | Women and girls |

On a day that marked 40 years since the destruction of Mount Macedon Golf Club in the Ash Wednesday fires, the club has proven just how far it has come since that day…

Mount Macedon Golf Club has officially been crowned at the 2022 Visionary of the Year for their work as allies in getting more women into golf.

In recent years, 10 male committee members at the club have shown an exceptional example of how men can be powerful allies in making golf a sport for all by working with new women at the club. It has also been a shining example of how a small, regional club can overcome common barriers associated with its size and location.

Marcus Ward, club secretary and Bruce Fraser, committee member were invited online to learn if the club had won the 2022 Visionary of the Year.

Australia’s greatest major champion, Karrie Webb, popped up on screen - then came the big news that small, regional club had won $10,000 of products from the latest – designed specifically for women’s golf.

Watch their story -

“This is all so wonderful,” said Marcus. “The success of our on-going programs and result is thanks to a whole of community effort including club volunteers, members and committee, the Dalhousie District, the entire Macedon Ranges community and local press.”

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations throughout 2022. One lucky voter won a $500 Drummond voucher and has been notified by email.

We look forward to capturing and sharing many more inspiring Visionary of the Year stories in 2023.