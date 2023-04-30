The National's history-maker denies Commonwealth hat-trick

30 Apr 2023 | Amateur golf |

The National won its first division one state final and simultaneously denied Commonwealth a remarkable hat-trick of victories when the 2023 Victorian Pennant season reached its climax today.

Commonwealth had teams in all three major finals at Cranbourne Golf Club, and duly won both the men’s title and the youth title.

But The National’s women’s team triumphed 4-3 to write a little piece of history for that club, which was only admitted to Victorian Pennant in 2015.

The victory was clinched by Emily McLennan who had a titanic battle with Commonwealth’s teenager Olive Spitty before winning at the 19th hole, but The National’s team ranged in age from the astonishing 10-year-old Fuyu Yang to the multiple national senior amateur champion Sue Wooster at 61.

Both those players won their matches in the final.

Commonwealth’s win in men’s division one was that club’s fourth victory at the premier level in the past six years.

Pennant winners in 14 divisions were decided today at Cranbourne, Southern and Club Mandalay, while the women’s Friday Pennant finals were decided last week. Royal Melbourne stunned Huntingdale, which had been unbeaten all season, in that competition. Main results Friday Women's Pennant

Div 1 Royal Melb d Huntingdale 4.5-2.5 Div 2 Southern d Peninsula Kingswood 4-3 Div 3 Woodlands d Keysborough 5-2 Div 4 Spring Valley d Patterson River 4.5 -2.5 Youth Pennant

Div 1 Commonwealth d Riversdale 3-2 Div 2 Cranbourne d Victoria 3-2 Div 3 The National d Northern 4-1 Div Kooringal d Kew 4-1

Women's Pennant

Div 1 The National d Commonwealth 4-3 Div 2- Kingston Heath d Sandhurst 5-2 Div 3 Kew d Riversdale 4-3 Div 4 Medway d Latrobe 4-3 Men's Pennant

Div 1 Commonwealth d Victoria 4-3 Div 2 Peninsula Kingswood d Riversdale 6.5 - .5 Div 3 Southern d Northern 4-3 Div 4 Melb Airport d Yering Meadows 4-3

