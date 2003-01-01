The National Golf Club at Cape Schanck (VIC)

Golf Course ID: 30303, 72 hole

The National Golf Club, located at Cape Schanck on Victoria's spectacular Mornington Peninsula, is one of Australia's ultimate golfing experiences. Only a short drive from Melbourne, The National boasts 3 championship courses, all listed in Australia's top 40 (2010 rankings). The Old designed by Robert Trent Jones Jnr, The Moonah designed by Greg Norman and The Ocean designed by Thomson, Wolveridge & Perrett are remarkably unique, and all offer the most incredible golfing experience. Old Course: One of the true tests of golf, especially when the wind is up, which is often. Strategic ball positioning is a must and any misdirected shot is severely penalised. The greens are large and tiered, and only those with sure hands and can keep their nerve will prosper. A dramatically beautiful course with unsurpassed views of the coastline. Moonah Course: Rugged bunkering that is consistent with the natural landform is a key design feature of the Moonah course. It is a fair but challenging course that has been built in the spirit of how golf was meant to played. The fairways and greens are exceptionally well maintained and good shots are rewarded with birdie opportunities. Strategic bunkering and hole routings that incorporate the natural sand dunes penalise errant shots. While there are not the ocean views apparent on the Moonah course as on the other two courses at the Club, the inspiring “Cups” country scenery is no less dramatic. Ocean Course: Designed to work with the natural land contours, warranting minimal earthworks in order to maintain the integrity of the site. There is a wonderful sense of space and freedom during your round. Journey through the lowlands, then up through the high dunes, and eventually back to the terminus, all the way encountering enormous varieties of landform and contour. The Ocean course is a natural “links” course, a battle with the elements in the broad outdoors, and created with respect for the game’s origins and traditions.