The mighty mullet inspires the next generation of golfers

20 Jul 2022

The recent success of Aussie golfers Minjee Lee and Cameron Smith on the international stage means big wins for golf, with more kids around the country choosing to give golf a go!

In the month between Minjee Lee winning the U.S. Open and Cam Smith taking home the Claret Jug at The Open this weekend, registrations for MyGolf, Australian golf’s junior participation program, have doubled.

Over 4,000 Australians between 5-12 years of age have registered to learn to play golf under the guidance of a PGA Professional or Community Instructor across June and July. 500 of those registrations have occurred in the past four days, which is no coincidence as The Open came to a close and Cam Smith made history at The Open on Monday morning.

The bump in MyGolf registrations over the past month means that Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia are well on their way to meet their target of over 30,000 total registrations for the year.

MyGolf programs operate across Australia including at Wantima Golf Club in Queensland – Cam Smith’s junior golf club.

Golf Australia’s General Manager of Participation David Gallichio said Smith and Lee’s victories were momentous for the sport in Australia.

“No doubt the achievements of Cam and Minjee are going to help continue to make sure golf is front and centre in the eyes of the Australian public and continue to push that participation boom we’re seeing,” said Gallichio.

“We’re seeing more kids coming to the sport that we have ever seen before.”

