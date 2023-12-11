The Longest Day: $1.6m raised already

11 Dec 2023 | Industry news |

More than $1.6 million has already been raised for cancer research by participants in The Longest Day Challenge.

Monday was the official challenge day around the country, although clubs who are supporting the concept can pick their own day to take part.

The Longest Day is the ultimate golf challenge designed to test your skill, strength and stamina. Participants are challenged to complete 72 holes of golf in a single day whilst raising vital funds for Cancer Council’s research, prevention and support services.

Typical of the spirit is Crookwell Golf Club in New South Wales which hit $60,000 in fund-raising after a concerted effort by its members.

You can still take part in The Longest Day anytime over summer.

Northern Territory Clubs and participants can get involved any time from the 1st of December 2023 to the 31st July 2024.

Western Australia clubs and participants can get involved anytime in April 2024.

Golf Australia has supported the initiative through general promotion since 2016 and in conjunction with respective Cancer Councils across Australia, has an ongoing goal is to grow this initiative.