The Great Golf Club Collection - Tasmania Edition

10 Aug 2022 | Participation |

The Great Golf Club Collection is a forward-thinking initiative by Golf Australia encouraging golfers to donate their unused golf clubs and equipment. The initiative will run across three golf clubs in Tasmania in August and September.

Golf Australia’s Participation Officer Damon Burley said the initiative provides the opportunity for the golf community to come together to help everybody have a chance to learn and play our great game.

“We want to help established golfers repurpose and redistribute their unwanted clubs and equipment to burgeoning golfers who may not have the resources to buy brand new gear,” said Burley.

“The first collection will be in the northwest of Tasmania, but we’re hoping that with the support of the golf community, to expand this initiative across Tasmania and then, hopefully, to the rest of the country.

“The donated clubs and equipment will help get more people into golf. We want people to understand that golf is an affordable game, and that fellow golfers are willing to provide a helping hand.”

The Great Golf Club Collection Dates

Devonport Country Club Saturday 14th of August 10am to 3pm

Launceston Golf Club Sunday 28th August 10am-3pm

New Town Bay Golf Club Sunday 11th September 10am-3pm