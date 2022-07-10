The Grange retain the Sanderson Cup

10 Jul 2022 | Amateur golf |

In what was a repeat of last year’s final The Grange Golf Club have won the 2022 Sanderson Cup, defeating Glenelg 3.5-1.5 in today’s final at Royal Adelaide.

The win was the 10th top grade title for The Grange and sixth victory in the past seven years. Both sides have been the dominant teams in the competition in recent years playing off in the decider seven of the past eight seasons with The Grange winning four versus Glenelg’s three titles.

Glenelg were the dominant side throughout the season recording four out of four wins and defeating Blackwood 4.5 to 0.5 in the semi-final. The Grange finished third on the table with two wins and two losses including a 3 to 2 loss against Glenelg in round three. The Grange had a close win over Royal Adelaide 3 to 2 in the semi-final.

However, in today’s final The Grange prevailed with their top three players Jin-young Yun, Amelia Whinney and Ella Adams dominating their matches from the start. Ella Adams won 5&4 followed by Millie Whinney 6&4. Rebecca Hardy recorded Glenelg’s only win 3&2 while The Grange’s captain Emily Smith finished strongly for a 2&1 win which meant that the number one match between Jin-Young Yun and Shakira Kuys was recorded as a half.

Captain Smith was thrilled to be part of the winning team. “Very exciting to go back-to-back with Glenelg and get the win over them again. We lost to them during the season, but the girls responded really well today. We came today to get the win and fight hard for each other following a few things that happened during the season. That’s what we love about Pennants as it has got that team aspect which golf doesn’t usually have. It was very exciting to get it done for the girls and for the Club.” Smith said.

The Grange Team Manager Leeanne Manuel was equally delighted with the victory. “It was a relief to get into the final, our team was bolstered with some former Sanderson Cup players. I am just so proud of the girls as there was some sad news for one in the group and they rallied around and supported brilliantly.” Manuel said.

In the Women’s A2 Pike Cup final - Glenelg defeated Mid North 4-1. Final Results –