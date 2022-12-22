The Golf Leaders Network builds momentum

22 Dec 2022 | Women and girls |

Women in board executive positions at golf clubs nationwide are linking up to challenge, inspire and support one another.

They are doing so in the form of The Golf Leaders Network, a group born of The Brisbane Golf Club, Royal Queensland Golf Club and Indooroopilly Golf Club electing Deb Kember, Evelyn Foley and Lyndal Plant as their Vice Presidents within quick succession.

“The beginning of our vice-presidency was a good time to meet and get to know each other’,” Deb recalled.

“Over 18 months we met for lunch or golf and found the conversations extremely valuable. We discussed our roles and learnt how other clubs operate, providing us with a broad background for the roles we had taken on.”

“We talked about how we built up the courage to put our hand up for the vice-presidency and how we didn’t know of many women in club board executive roles. By sharing our stories, we realised that we weren’t on our own in the decision to take a lead role within our clubs.”

A theme that is also consistent among the initial trio of The Golf Leaders Network is excelling in other fields and bringing their wealth of knowledge and experience into golf.

Deb is a Director of the Queensland Department of Education, leads school improvement initiatives and has received state and national awards from the Australian Council for Educational Leaders.

Lyndal is a highly respected specialist in urban forest policy and strategy, while Evelyn is a retired general practitioner and was a founding director of the Royal Queensland Golf Club Foundation.

Earlier this month, Scottish-born Evelyn was appointed the first female president in the club’s 102-year history. Her young sons had become involved in junior golf, so when some friends suggested joining Royal Queensland in 2004 it was an easy decision.

“At the moment everyone is very excited saying you’re the first female president of the club, but we should get to the stage where gender isn’t being discussed,” Evelyn said.

“The leadership positions are quite demanding. There can still be an element of it’s unusual for women to take on these positions so the support and connection that we have as we move forward is really important. With the challenges ahead, it’s good to know that I’m not the only person in that situation.

One of the primary focuses of Evelyn’s presidency is leading the members towards hosting the golf competition at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games after staging the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, which was won by club member Cameron Smith, last month.

“To see Royal Queensland displayed in all its glory, being shown worldwide was outstanding,” she said.

“The crowds that came were impressive too. It was so good to see that level of interest in golf, across a wide range of demographic groups. From a club perspective we couldn’t be happier with the way the tournament went.

“We’re also very mindful that 2032 isn’t that far away. We’re looking at everything that needs to be done between now and the Olympics and how it’s all going to fit into our schedule, and make sure the members are on board with what we’re doing. We want to have a club that is world standard and is going to be the best we can possibly make it.”