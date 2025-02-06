The Cliffs Kangaroo Island announces preview play in January 2026

06 Feb 2025 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

By The Cliffs Media

The Cliffs Kangaroo Island will offer preview play of its stunning new destination golf course starting January 2026, marking a major milestone in this exciting South Australian development. This announcement comes after more than a decade of planning and development for what promises to be one of the most unique golf experiences in the world.

“We are incredibly excited to make this announcement,” said Sam Atkins, Developer and CEO of The Cliffs Kangaroo Island. “This project has been over 10 years in the making, and to finally see the golf course taking shape, grass being planted and the clubhouse design complete, is a huge achievement. Preview play will allow limited access for guests to play and experience the course and its surroundings before the official opening in Easter 2026, when we will unveil the full clubhouse and other amenities."

Designed by Darius Oliver, the designer of Australia's current Number 1 rated golf course, Cape Wickham on King Island, The Cliffs Kangaroo Island is set along the dramatic southern cliffs of Kangaroo Island, offering breathtaking views of the Southern Ocean. The course is surrounded by the island’s unique flora and fauna, creating a unique and unforgettable golfing and visitor experience. Oliver describes the course as a “world-class links golf course” in one of the most awe-inspiring landscapes on the planet.

In November 2024, internationally renowned golf photographer Jacob Sjoman visited the site and was blown away. “There’s nothing like this in the world. Both The Cliffs and Kangaroo Island are a must-visit destination for all golfers,” he said.

Beyond its incredible beauty, The Cliffs Kangaroo Island is committed to sustainability. Significant environmental work has already been done on-site, including the removal of over 1,000 noxious plants like box-thorn and the creation of an on-site native plant nursery. “We’ve planted more than 2,500 native trees and plants and are on track to plant 10,000 more over the next five years,” said Atkins. "Our goal is to be one of the world’s most sustainable golf properties."

Kangaroo Island Tourism Alliance (KITA) Regional Tourism Manager Megan Harvie echoed the excitement, saying, “This golf course will showcase our island’s natural beauty and wildlife while complementing Kangaroo Island’s long-term sustainability goals. The Cliffs will be a fantastic addition to the extensive range of exciting activities we have for visitors.”

In addition to the world-class golf course, The Cliffs will feature a stunning clubhouse, complete with a pro-shop, bar, restaurant, and corporate and event spaces with sweeping views of the course and surrounding coastline. Designed by South Australian architect Walter Brooke, the clubhouse will incorporate local materials and showcase the best of Kangaroo Island’s food and wine scene, with a menu designed by the group’s executive chef Katie Allen. Accommodation on the western end of the property is planned to open later in 2026.

Kangaroo Island will soon welcome the larger Qantas Dash-8 Q400 aircraft from February 2025. The more seats made possible by the Q400, combined with increased frequency will boost air capacity to the island by 48 per cent year on year. This investment by Qantas compliments the significant investment made by SeaLink, who have announced the arrival of two new passenger and car ferries arriving in May 2025, greatly increasing the speed, availability, comfort and frequency of ferry travel to Kangaroo Island. Both investments are perfect timing for the opening of The Cliffs Kangaroo Island in 2026.

Sam Atkins concluded, ‘Destination golf is a unique and exciting development for any region, offering an experience that people will travel the world to enjoy. I can guarantee that The Cliffs Kangaroo Island will not disappoint and is just one more reason to visit this hidden gem, one of the world’s truly great island getaways.’