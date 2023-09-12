ThankASuper Day: Jayden Zappelli at Kalgoorlie Golf Course

12 Sep 2023 | Clubs & Facilities |

With lush green fairways set against the striking red dirt of Kalgoorlie, there is no doubt Goldfields Golf Club have one of the most stunning courses in the country, and the members have Jayden Zappelli and his team to thank for its first-class condition.

Zappelli, who has been working at the club since year 10, recently completed his apprenticeship in turf management. Upon graduating, the 21-year-old was recognised as Australian Sports Turf Managers Association's (ASTMA) Graduate of the Year.

"It's nice to be recognised and appreciated for all the hard work that goes into it, all the over-time and extra commitments", he said.

These awards set out to do just that, recognise the effort and work of those who have chosen to pursue a career in the industry.

Zappelli's passion and dedication has also caught the eye of others within the industry, and he has just accepted a job offer at the renowned Royal Perth Golf Club.

"My old Superintendent Pat [from Kalgoorlie] has offered me the foreman job there", he said.

"I jumped at the opportunity to take that on and progress further, take the next step in my journey.

"My goals are just to work my way up through the ranks, slowly but surely.”

With #ThankASuper day in mind, Zappelli asks golfer's to keep in mind all of the work that is done behind the scenes that might not be evident.

"They work hard, so just appreciate them and say thank you,” he said.

With his career proper only just beginning, Zappelli has already accomplished a lot in the industry, an industry he has a true love for.

"It just gets a hold of you… the work is extremely satisfying, the hours are amazing and even the people you work with have the same motives and values which is great."

To find out more about Thank a Super Day, visit the ASTMA website