ThankASuper Day: Time to say thanks

03 Sep 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Tuesday September 10 will see the return of the popular International Thank A Superintendent Day.

On the day, the Australian Sports Turf Management Association (ASTMA) will join with its superintendent and greenkeeping association counterparts across the globe to recognise those who are essential to golf’s success.

The associations along with Golf Australia are asking all those involved in golf to take a moment on 10 September to thank a superintendent and their team of turf professionals for their hard work and dedication to creating the playing surfaces enjoyed by millions around the world.

To show your support and get involved in this fantastic campaign, use the hashtag #ThankASuper to say thanks to those who keep the courses across Australia in top notch condition year-round.