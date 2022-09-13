ThankASuper Day: Rosebud’s renaissance

13 Sep 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

Rosebud Country Club has come a long way since experienced course superintendent Ian Todd joined the club in August 2017.

Back then members and golf enthusiasts alike felt as if the club on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula was lost in the crowd.

The Melbourne Sandbelt - only an hour’s drive away - and Rosebud’s links-style neighbours were stealing the spotlight and change was needed to bring more golfers through the gates.

Enter Todd.

After 22 years at Victoria Golf Club (where this year’s ISPS HANDA Australian Open will be played), 11 years at Woodlands Golf Club and an apprenticeship at Commonwealth Golf Club, the Sandbelt-specialist saw some clay which he could sculpt into a masterpiece.

“I think Rosebud has always been a great property but it’s just now that you can actually see it,” Todd said of the 36-hole layout.

“We’ve lifted the tree canopy a lot so that you can actually see through from fairway to fairway. When I first got here it was all blocked off and you couldn’t see the undulations in the North Course. We’d done quite a bit of that stuff over at Vic as well just clearing out rubbish and lifting tree canopies to get light and air movement through.

“Apart from that, when I first got down here we increased the fine turf areas. So, expanding areas around greens and linking into tees for that Sandbelt-type look which has been a real winner I think.”

Todd’s work has been inspired by “eye-opening” study tours of the United Kingdom, United States and Europe during his time at Victoria and he is not alone in believing that implementing those lessons have been a success.

The golf community has stood up and taken notice with the annual TPS Victoria event on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia calling Rosebud home, while last month the club held the first DP World Tour qualifying school staged outside of Europe.