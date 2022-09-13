ThankASuper Day: Carbrook’s colossal recovery effort

13 Sep 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

Not once, but twice this year course superintendent Brett Thomson and his team at Carbrook Golf Club in Queensland have salvaged their course.

Ravaged by flood waters in late February and then again in May, a herculean effort was required to have golfers back out on course after it was closed for 55 days.

The club, which is well-known for housing bull sharks after they became trapped in the course’s lake during the flood of 1996, appeared as if it would be out of action for a very long time when the banks of the Logan and Albert Rivers burst, but their team was not going to allow that to happen.

“There’s nothing really to be complaining about now,” Thomson said with a laugh.

“In my eyes everyone’s lucky to be playing on a golf course that’s come up way above expectations.”

Thomson began his journey at Carbrook in July 2005 as assistant superintendent before stepping up to the superintendent role only six months later, and his experience held him in good stead when disaster struck.

Facing floods in 2013 and 2017 meant he knew exactly what was required, although he did not anticipate how quickly his crew could turn the course around.

“I probably exceeded my own expectations,” he said.

“Four months down the track I wouldn’t have thought that we would get to this point we’re at now. It’s hard to imagine that we got there so fast. Having a really good plan and having the volunteers to help out helped pick things off day by day and week by week.”

The planning process kicked into gear immediately with Thomson wasting no time in wrapping his head around the work that needed to be done.

“When I first saw it I thought ‘okay, what am I going to do first? Wait for the water to recede so we can assess the situation’,” he recalled.

“I was already planning before the water receded. I was like ‘we’re going to get out to the shed at the highest greens because that is going to be the most accessible area for us’. The further you went out, the worse it got.

“A lot of people got really overwhelmed by it. A few of them had never experienced it before. I’ve been through flooding and that experience was better for my leadership.

“A couple of other guys had been through that with me and they knew there was going to be light at the end of the tunnel whether it was a month or two or three or however long.”