ThankASuper: From the Murray River to Royal Melbourne

11 Sep 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Darren Wardle's journey is not quite as simple as all that.

In fact, it's Swan Hill to Royal Melbourne, via architecture school, a potential career which Wardle ultimately decided was not for him, much to the delight of Royal's members.

Wardle was this year the Australian Sports Turf Management Association's (ASTMA) Graduate of the Year for 2024, and his accomplishments are already piling up early in his young career in the turf management industry.

"I just wanted to work outside," said Wardle plainly reflecting on his architectural studies.

"Before I finished my studies there was a job as an apprentice going at Murray Downs, but someone took it.

"They didn't last too long, so the apprenticeship came up again back in my hometown, Swan Hill, and I just sort of jumped at it and yeah, haven't looked back."

Working under Terry Drewhirst at Murray Downs allowed Wardle to hone his skills, and grow his passion for sports turf management close to home.

Murray Downs will play host to this year's NSW Open in the coming months, and Wardle is excited to see some of the country's, and world's best — Cam Smith confirming he will be playing — navigate the Murray River layout.

"It's awesome to showcase the course a little bit," said Wardle. "It will be good to see how golfers at that level play on that course."

The move to Melbourne came about through an opportunity to prepare for another premier event, last year's Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne.

Legendary Royal Melbourne superintendent Richard Forsyth was looking for extra hands to help prepare for the event, and Wardle jumped at the opportunity to prepare the course for one of the biggest amateur tournaments in the world.

Wardle is loving his role at Royal, but admits that the move to the city has uncovered some unexpected challenges.

"I do miss the small town a little bit," he said. "I used to be able to drive into another state and get to work in 10 minutes back home.

"Now I'm in traffic going through 20 red lights a day and it takes about over half an hour to get to work in the morning, so I'm getting used to that, but it's just Melbourne, I suppose."

Being recognised as the ASTMA Graduate of the Year was incredibly humbling for Wardle, but the man from Swan Hill says while it's nice to be acknowledged, at the end of the day he just loves the work.

"I don't really go to work every day to sort of try and get an award," he said.

"I just want to do the best job I can. It's nice to be recognized, I suppose, but I still just want to go to work every day and just work.

"In golf greens keeping in particular, there's so many different jobs, so there's always lots to do, and you can do different tasks.

"The variety is probably the best part."

Wardle looked a little surprised when asked about his future plans. Having just graduated and already working on one of the best courses in the world, the surprise is understandable, but Wardle's thoughtful answer was proof of why he is such a bright future star of the industry.

"I've still got so much to learn here at Royal," he said.

"I suppose one day I would love to take the skills I've learned somewhere else and then be able to teach other apprentices.

"To have my sort of mark on another golf course, that would be nice, but can't really get ahead of myself."

And for his advice for golfers wanting to thank a super in advance:

"Just fill your divots," he laughed. "And if you see a mower coming, maybe don't park your buggy in the middle of where we're mowing."