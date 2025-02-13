Territory prepping for Alice Springs Open

13 Feb 2025 | Amateur golf |

Having first been played in 1985, the Alice Springs Open is always a favourite stop on the amateur golf circuit, and the club is deep in preparations for this year's event in April.

An open age event, the Alice Springs Open counts towards the Northern Territory Order of Merit, as well as the Golf Australia National OOM. Players will also receive World Golf Amateur Ranking points at the Alice Open.

The open age men's and women's event is played concurrently with the Paul Pearson Junior Cup, a 36-hole stroke event played over the last two rounds.

There is also a 27-hole Stableford inclusive event (9-holes per day for three days ) for anyone who who would rather play that instead of the 54-hole stroke.

While the ranking opportunities always attracts some of the country's best amateurs, so too does the famed Alice course.

With rolling green fairways set against the red dirt, the Thomson-Wolveridge designed layout is a sight to behold. With the MacDonnell Ranges looming over, Alice Springs is a truly unique golfing experience.

This year the club is celebrating its 40th anniversary on its current layout, with grass greens having been introduced through the redesign in 1984.

Entries are still open, so why not give it a go at the Alice Springs Open!

VENUE: Alice Springs Golf Club

DATE: Friday 18th - Monday 21st April

FORMAT: 54-Hole Stroke Play

NOTE: This event is administered by Alice Springs Golf Club. For more information, please contact: