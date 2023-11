Golf Course ID: 22309, 18 hole

Temora Golf Club is located approximately 3km's from the town centre. The course lays host to an 18 hole layout with grass greens. The par 71 includes four par 3's and 3 par 5's. An easy walk for golfers of all ages. The club provides meals on Friday evenings from 6:30pm. Bookings preferred but not essential.