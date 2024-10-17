TeeMates Firsts: Hugo's magical day at Bribie Island

17 Oct 2024 | Participation |

Seven-year-old Hugo Smith has only been playing golf for a year, and he and mother Lauren weren't too sure what to expect when they turned up to their first TeeMates event at Bribie Island Golf Club in Queensland.

Expectations aside, young Hugo cleaned up the 9-hole division, firing a 3-under 33 off the stick, and also collecting the nearest-the-pin prize on the fourth hole.

"He had an amazing comp for that one, and he's entered this weekend again," said mum Lauren.

Hugo has certainly fallen in love with golf, playing a number of competitions when the family was recently in the United States, including finishing third at the US Kids World Championships out of 105 competitors.

"It was hot, very, very hot. He braved a few 45 degree temps on the course," said Lauren.

"It was a really good experience and we'll be back next year."

The competition - and success - has been exciting for Hugo, but Lauren says the social connection through TeeMates has been truly special.

"Some of the older boys have been really friendly, he's made some great friends," she said.

"There's a few that he noticed on the draw for this weekend and is excited to see them again."

Golf is all about firsts – your first long putt, your first chip-in, your first par, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, the first time you break 100. We are celebrating all our TeeMates Firsts in a special series across our Golf Australia channels.

