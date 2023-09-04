Tee up with TeeMates in Tasmania

04 Sep 2023 | Participation | Women and girls |

Tasmanian children looking for a great golf experience will be able to play six of the state’s best courses in special TeeMates events from October to December.

Golf Australia recently launched TeeMates, a new golf community supporting all kids under 18 on their golfing journeys with an affordable virtual golf membership.

GA has partnered with Youth on Course to provide the opportunity for TeeMates members to play golf for $5 at a selection of courses across the country.

Six new junior events will be held across Tasmania in September-December, with all junior golfers, whether you’ve played before or new to game, welcome to register.

They will be held at Riverside GC, Royal Hobart GC, Tasmania GC, Devonport CC, Launceston GC and Ulverstone GC.

“TeeMates will give young children and teenagers amazing access to all types of golf all over Australia,” Golf Australia – Development Manager Tasmania, Simon Weston, said.

“It’s fun and interactive, gives kids a chance to play golf with their peers, get a Golf Australia handicap if they wish, receive a membership gift, and the chance to get out and play events.

“You don’t need a Golf Australia handicap to play in the 9-hole events.

“Everybody is welcome at TeeMates - we just want kids to have fun and go play!”

Prior to the development of TeeMates, Golf Australia commissioned leading research body, the National Golf Foundation to measure golf participation in Australia.

The study found that more than 650,000 children across Australia participated in some form of golf in 2021-22, but only 16,241 of Australia’s club membership total of 426,384 were juniors.

To register for a Tasmanian event:

Round 1 - Riverside Golf Club (September 10)

Round 2 - Royal Hobart Golf Club (September 24)

Round 3 - Tasmania Golf Club (October 8)

Round 4 - Devonport Country Club (October 29)

Round 5 - Launceston Golf Club (November 12)

Round 6 - Ulverstone Golf Club (December 3)