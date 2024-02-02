TeeMates: Marangaroo bustling with junior golf

02 Feb 2024 | Participation |

Marangaroo Golf Course, 25 minutes north of Perth, has become a beacon of success for the new TeeMates junior golf program. Designed to support all kids on their golfing journeys, TeeMates provides a fun and interactive platform that offers kids the opportunity to play more golf with their peers.

Although owned by Wanneroo City Council, Marangaroo has been proudly managed by Belgravia Leisure for the past 12 months, who have approached the task with a focus on improving access and inclusion at the facility, particularly for juniors looking to start their golfing journey.

Belgravia Leisure have seven golf courses that are Youth on Course facilities, meaning juniors can play for just $5, a wonderful initiative to improve opportunities for kids.

Golf Australia Head of Participant Journeys, Adrian Hewat is pleased to see clubs like Marangaroo thriving with junior golfers.

“Golf can be perceived as a sport that has financial barriers to participation. Reducing the cost of green fees for children at Youth on Course facilities will help remove this barrier and make the game more accessible,” he said.

“This is why Golf Australia is pleased to include the benefit of Youth on Course with the TeeMates membership and grateful to facilities like Marangaroo for supporting junior golf.”

The goal set by Belgravia Leisure to improve access and inclusion for juniors has been vindicated, with the Western Australian course hosting over 260 TeeMates rounds since launch in late July 2023, the highest visitation numbers of any course in Australia offering the program.

Lee Norcliffe, Manager of Marangaroo Golf Course expressed his delight of the program’s success.

“It has been terrific to watch TeeMates members at Marangaroo enjoying the outdoors and exercise through golf,” said Norcliffe.

“Junior golf is growing in Australia, so we are enjoying providing more opportunities for juniors to take up golf as their sport of choice.”

The prominent level of TeeMates members enjoying Marangaroo lies in the courses comprehensive approach, ensuring promotion of the program through marketing content online and throughout the facility.

Part of the success has been thanks to Marangaroo’s thriving junior coaching program where the coaches educate all participants on the TeeMates offering at the course and advise that it’s a fantastic way to get into the game.