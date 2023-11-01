TeeMates Firsts: the road to Riverside

01 Nov 2023 | Amateur golf |

Tasmania hosted its first TeeMates event in September, and tournament entries grew by twelve thanks to the efforts of Liz Anderson.

With the event being held at Riverside Golf Club in Launceston, a three-hour drive was ahead of juniors from Hobart (or more accurately their parents), wanting to play.

Enter Liz.

"I just thought it would be easiest to grab a bus, fill it with kids, and take them up," she said.

Liz hired a bus and a trailer to make sure that kids from Hobart wouldn't miss out on the state's first TeeMates event.

Taking time out of her weekend to help junior golfers is not something new to Liz.

A dedicated volunteer in Tasmanian junior golf, Liz is on the board of Golf Southern Tasmania and has been helping Tassie juniors play socially and competitively for several years.

Golf in general, but junior golf especially is reliant on generous volunteers like Liz who are prepared to give up their time.

Tasmania has now hosted four TeeMates events, with the most recent over the weekend in Devonport.

"I organised some cabins at the caravan park, and some parents took a few extra kids up," Liz said.

"We had three cabins full of kids and had a barbecue on the Saturday night."

The tireless work undertaken by volunteers like Liz does not go unnoticed, and we encourage more people to get involved in junior golf.

All the TeeMates events in Tasmania have been a huge success, not only for the junior golfers, but for the clubs and facilities that have hosted.

Helping foster the growth of junior golf through these events has allowed clubs like Riverside, Devonport, and Royal Hobart to welcome new people to the great game of golf.

