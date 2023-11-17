TeeMates Firsts: TeeMates hits the Territory

17 Nov 2023 | Participation | Amateur golf | Women and girls |

The first TeeMates events have been held in the Northern Territory with great success.

Young golfers in Darwin and Humpty Doo turned out in big numbers to enjoy competition golf in a fun and friendly environment.

Golf Australia's Northern Territory Relationship Manager, Brodie Morcom, is pleased with the feedback and is excited about events planned for the future.

"The kids just kept asking us when the next one is. They just want more," he said.

Junior golf is experiencing a huge boom in the Territory with amazing buy-in and participation numbers at clinics.

Morcom has been travelling all over this year, delivering My Golf clinics to kids, and can now incorporate competition through the TeeMates events.

“The excitement around the first two TeeMates events is awesome to see. The kids are looking to take what they have been learning into a competitive setting,” he said.

Jacob Rawlings and Sophie Minchinton took out the boys’ and girls’ events in Darwin, with wade Bryant taking out the nett event with an amazing score of 59.

In Humpty Doo, Addison Millar and Braedon Hales took out the top honours in a fun day had by all.

Junior golfers will be very happy to hear that six more TeeMates events are planned in the Territory for next year.