TeeMates Firsts: Oscar’s best round yet

Almost a full year of consistent playing and practising has culminated in a very special round for Adelaide's Oscar Wang - his first round breaking 100.

Only weeks after celebrating his eighth birthday, Oscar fired an impressive 95 on the East Course at The Grange Golf Club, scoring him an incredible 46 stableford points in the process.

Oscar's round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-3 third hole, which banked him five stableford points.

"I hit my driver and bounced on the fairway and it rolled up close to the hole and I putted it in," Oscar described.

Oscar has been a TeeMates Connect member since May 2023, and has been a regular at the South Australian events, playing in seven events last year and all three events that have been held so far in 2024.

"He absolutely loves his golf, and the way he lines his putts up it’s like he has been on the PGA TOUR for a decade," said Christian Puccini, Golf Participation Manager - SA.

Oscar has enjoyed every TeeMates event he has played in, but has a pretty clear favourite, and for good reason.

"The Winter Cup was my favourite because I won," he said.

The aim of TeeMates is to help children by providing more opportunities to play golf for a reduced fee rate in their own time, and in events with their peers to foster a lifelong relationship with golf.

The program has helped Oscar begin that journey, and he is even demonstrating early in his golfing life that he is wise beyond his years.

"I practice my short game the most," he said proudly.

