TeeMates Firsts: Zach's triumph at his first TeeMates event

28 Aug 2024 | Participation |

Young Zach Stevenson, from Launceston Golf Club, has only been a TeeMates member for just over a month, but he has already claimed a victory, in his first ever TeeMates event no less.

Entering the boys 18-hole event at Ulverstone Golf Club, the 11-year old went on to post his best round to date, 101 off the stick for a nett score of 69.

"Going into it, I really wasn't expecting anything like that, and yeah I was just really, really happy," said Zach of his win.

In a round full of highlights, there was one in particular that sticks in his memory.

"I had this really big downhill putt with a lot of break, and I nailed it," he recalled proudly.

"I thought it was going to go off the green!"

Zach's mum Kylie says that he has been loving the TeeMates events, especially being around and playing against other kids.

"He's made new friends, new networks, and obviously it gives them the opportunity to play in a competition with just kids," she said.

Zach's goal is to get his handicap below 30 by the end of the year, and if he keeps having rounds like he did at Ulverstone, he'll be there in no time.

To find out more about TeeMates and to sign up, click

Golf is all about firsts – your first long putt, your first chip-in, your first par, your first birdie, your first hole-in-one, the first time you break 100.

We want to celebrate all our TeeMates Firsts in a new series across our Golf Australia channels. Please send us your story of your TeeMates First to . We’d love a photo, or a video if you have it, and some information to help us tell the story.