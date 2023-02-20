Teasdale, Riley win Concord Cup

20 Feb 2023 | Amateur golf |

Abbie Teasdale and Jake Riley were crowned the 2023 Concord Cup champions at Concord Golf Club on Saturday after the duo raced out of the blocks and could not be caught.

West Australian Teasdale produced rounds of 68, 73 and 70 to finish 11-under par and win by four shots from Concord local Belinda Ji.

The Royal Fremantle member's opening round was the lowest women's round of the week and her composure across the next 36 holes - which included three back nine birdies in the final round - showed why she has been selected to represent Australia at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore next month.

The win is her first of the calendar year but she continued her good form from 2022 when she won the English Women's Amateur Championship and the Bowra & O'Dea Women's 72 Hole Classic, as well as coming runner-up at the Victorian Amateur.

For 17-year-old Riley, the victory is his first in a World Amateur Golf Ranking event and he secured that career milestone by the smallest of margins.

Riley, from Toronto Golf Club on the outskirts of Newcastle, shot rounds of 66, 72 and 70 to end the 54-holes at five-under par, one shot clear of Concord local Blake Phillips who stormed home with a 66 - the equal men's low round of the week - of his own.

The Novacastrian was four-over through five holes in the final round but managed to fight back with a birdie at the ninth and another birdie at the 11th before he surged out in front with an eagle at the par 4 13th and back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th.

Riley has been a New South Wales representative in junior competition and he made headlines in 2019 when he earned a start at the NSW Open as a 14-year-old courtesy of a chip-in birdie at the final hole of qualifying.